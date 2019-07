Have you ever wondered what 24K success is made of? Nothing but hard work, tears, sweat and never forgetting the life from which you came.

And thats exactly the key to the success and continued drive of Bruno Mars 24K Magic.

Check out the video below of Bruno Mars taking us back to where he came from and how he keeps that with him today.

Up Close And Personal With The 24K Magic Man Bruno Mars [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: BridgetEE Posted November 25, 2016

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: