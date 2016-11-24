CLOSE
‘Yes, We Cran!’ President Obama Pardons His Last Turkeys At The White House

President Obama Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Sasha and Malia skipped out on Wednesday’s event; probably to avoid their father’s Thanksgiving jokes.

 

For the past seven years, President Obama” target=”_blank”>President Obama has continued the White House tradition of the annual Turkey Pardon—and Wednesday, was his eighth and final time doing so as our nation’s leader.

Noticeably missing were First Daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, who appeared to have skipped out on Wednesday’s event. Perhaps, the teenagers decided it was best to avoid their father’s Thanksgiving jokes this time around. (Remember last year, when the sisters hilariously rolled their eyes as POTUS laid out his corny, but endearing turkey puns? Classic)

Well, POTUS admitted to the crowd on that the girls weren’t attending this final pardon because “just couldn’t take my jokes anymore—they were fed up.

Ha!

But no worries: He was joined at the Rose Garden ceremony by his two young nephews, Austin and Aaron Robinson, as they helped him carry out this anticipated customThis year, the two lucky birds pardoned were Tater and Tot, who came to Washington from Iowa, CNN noted.

POTUS deemed Tater the TOTUS-elect—Turkey of the United States— while Tot was dubbed the alternate turkey.

Both turkeys will live at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit, where they will be looked after by students and veterinarians in the university’s Animal and Poultry Sciences Department, says CNN.

And of course POTUS showed out with his jokes, saying that the tradition wouldn’t end for him personally after he leaves the presidency, because he wouldn’t be quitting “cold turkey.” He then added: “Yes, we cran.”

Other one-liners included:

“Let’s get this thing over with because everybody knows that Thanksgiving traffic can put everybody in a fowl mood.

I do I want to take a moment to recognize the great turkeys who weren’t so lucky, who didn’t get to ride the gravy train to freedom. Who met their fate with courage and sacrifice and proved that they weren’t chicken.”

President Obama took a brief break from his inner comedian to thank the American people for placing their trust in him for the past eight years.

We have a lot more in common than divides us,” he reminded the nation.

We are definitely going to miss him and the First Family!

Watch a video of the ceremony:

‘Yes, We Cran!’ President Obama Pardons His Last Turkeys At The White House was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

