‘Yes, We Cran!’ President Obama Pardons His Last Turkeys At The White House

Sasha and Malia skipped out on Wednesday’s event; probably to avoid their father’s Thanksgiving jokes.
For the past seven years, President Obama” target=”_blank”>President Obama has continued the White House tradition of the annual Turkey Pardon—and Wednesday, was his eighth and final time doing so as our nation’s leader.
Noticeably missing were First Daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, who appeared to have skipped out on Wednesday’s event. Perhaps, the teenagers decided it was best to avoid their father’s Thanksgiving jokes this time around. (Remember last year, when the sisters hilariously rolled their eyes as POTUS laid out his corny, but endearing turkey puns? Classic)
Well, POTUS admitted to the crowd on that the girls weren’t attending this final pardon because “just couldn’t take my jokes anymore—they were fed up.”
Ha!
But no worries: He was joined at the Rose Garden ceremony by his two young nephews, Austin and Aaron Robinson, as they helped him carry out this anticipated custom. This year, the two lucky birds pardoned were Tater and Tot, who came to Washington from Iowa, CNN noted.
POTUS deemed Tater the TOTUS-elect—Turkey of the United States— while Tot was dubbed the alternate turkey.
Both turkeys will live at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit, where they will be looked after by students and veterinarians in the university’s Animal and Poultry Sciences Department, says CNN.
And of course POTUS showed out with his jokes, saying that the tradition wouldn’t end for him personally after he leaves the presidency, because he wouldn’t be quitting “cold turkey.” He then added: “Yes, we cran.”
Other one-liners included:
“Let’s get this thing over with because everybody knows that Thanksgiving traffic can put everybody in a fowl mood.“
“I do I want to take a moment to recognize the great turkeys who weren’t so lucky, who didn’t get to ride the gravy train to freedom. Who met their fate with courage and sacrifice and proved that they weren’t chicken.”
President Obama took a brief break from his inner comedian to thank the American people for placing their trust in him for the past eight years.
“We have a lot more in common than divides us,” he reminded the nation.
We are definitely going to miss him and the First Family!
Watch a video of the ceremony:
RELATED LINKS:
Guide To The Perfect Sides: Sweetie Pie’s Recipe For Greens, Mac, Gravy & Yams
How To Survive Thanksgiving With Your Boyfriend’s Family
On Heartbreak And Healing: How I Plan To Survive A Trump Presidency
SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com
Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful
First Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images
Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and HelloBeautiful
Video Courtesy of NBC News, YouTube, and HelloBeautiful
President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]
1. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 1 of 62
2. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 2 of 62
3. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 3 of 62
4. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 4 of 62
5. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 5 of 62
6. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 6 of 62
7. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 7 of 62
8. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 8 of 62
9. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 9 of 62
10. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 10 of 62
11. 14786133097686Source:Getty 11 of 62
12. 14786133156128Source:Getty 12 of 62
13. 14786133181252Source:Getty 13 of 62
14. 14786133224577Source:Getty 14 of 62
15. 14786133255202Source:Getty 15 of 62
16. 14786133295963Source:Getty 16 of 62
17. 621760904Source:Getty 17 of 62
18. 14786133381259Source:Getty 18 of 62
19. 621760872Source:Getty 19 of 62
20. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 20 of 62
21. President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]Source:Getty 21 of 62
22. 14786133413393Source:Getty 22 of 62
23. 621760848Source:Getty 23 of 62
24. 14786133452818Source:Getty 24 of 62
25. 1478613350056Source:Getty 25 of 62
26. 14786133520215Source:Getty 26 of 62
27. 14786136802061Source:Getty 27 of 62
28. 14786136783334Source:Getty 28 of 62
29. 14786136831172Source:Getty 29 of 62
30. 14786136847305Source:Getty 30 of 62
31. 14786136920061Source:Getty 31 of 62
32. 14786136904927Source:Getty 32 of 62
33. 14786136887997Source:Getty 33 of 62
34. 14786136971983Source:Getty 34 of 62
35. 14786136994098Source:Getty 35 of 62
36. 14786137040883Source:Getty 36 of 62
37. 14786137075615Source:Getty 37 of 62
38. 1478613709847Source:Getty 38 of 62
39. 621748798Source:Getty 39 of 62
40. 14786137064279Source:Getty 40 of 62
41. 621748748Source:Getty 41 of 62
42. 621748742Source:Getty 42 of 62
43. 621748780Source:Getty 43 of 62
44. 621748772Source:Getty 44 of 62
45. 14786137238035Source:Getty 45 of 62
46. 14786137298322Source:Getty 46 of 62
47. 14786137345588Source:Getty 47 of 62
48. 621748654Source:Getty 48 of 62
49. 14786137388002Source:Getty 49 of 62
50. 14786137495781Source:Getty 50 of 62
51. 14786137530314Source:Getty 51 of 62
52. 621748638Source:Getty 52 of 62
53. 14786137607483Source:Getty 53 of 62
54. 14786137861643Source:Getty 54 of 62
55. 621745940Source:Getty 55 of 62
56. 14786137898946Source:Getty 56 of 62
57. 14786137894985Source:Getty 57 of 62
58. 1478604257809Source:Getty 58 of 62
59. 14786137949504Source:Getty 59 of 62
60. 14786138043482Source:Getty 60 of 62
61. 14786138068636Source:Getty 61 of 62
62. 14786138200274Source:Getty 62 of 62
‘Yes, We Cran!’ President Obama Pardons His Last Turkeys At The White House was originally published on wzakcleveland.com