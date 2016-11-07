CLOSE
Alicia Keys Was Here And There To Release “HERE” [New Music]

This past weekend Alicia Keys was literally walking the streets of New York hob knob-bin with the who’s who at Target. People like you and me. Celebrating the release of her long anticipated album titled “HERE”.

Alicia Key’s went live on Facebook (no makeup and all) during her sound check at the legendary Apollo Theater where she performed her album from top to bottom on Saturday night.

The album really is phenomenal and my personal favorite is “PAWN IT ALL” which I think after you listen to the album below you’ll pawn something to get it too. :) ♫

Take a listen to Alicia Keys impromptu FB Live interview/live performance plus her new album “HERE” below:

Alicia Keys Was Here And There To Release “HERE” [New Music] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

