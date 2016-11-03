The Chicago Cubs Win The 2016 World Series In Extra Innings

0 reads Leave a comment
Our beloved Cleveland Indians were defeated by the Chicago Cubs 8 to 7 in 10 innings of The 2016 World Series game 7, played at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.
Although they lost, they are still our Champion Cleveland Indians. Thank you Cleveland Indians for a #Believeland season. We will still #rallytogether in our hearts.
See highlights below:
