The Chicago Cubs Win The 2016 World Series In Extra Innings

World Series - Cleveland Indians v Chicago Cubs - Game Five

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

It was the most incredible baseball game you could have ever watched. A game that will most definitely be talked about for times to come.

Our beloved Cleveland Indians were defeated by the Chicago Cubs 8 to 7 in 10 innings of The 2016 World Series game 7, played at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.

Although they lost, they are still our Champion Cleveland Indians. Thank you Cleveland Indians for a #Believeland season. We will still #rallytogether in our hearts.

See highlights below:

