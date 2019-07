It’s being reported that King James, LeBron James, that is, doesn’t want any Kardashian shenanigans, drama and distractions around the CAVS.

So much so that he supposedly asked Tristan Thompson not to bring his new boo, Khole Kardashian, around the CAVS.

If it’s true, do you BLAME him??

This is what Gary With Da Tea had to say while touring through Columbus, Ohio:

Written By: BridgetEE Posted October 31, 2016

