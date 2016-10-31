Get An Exclusive Look At ‘Arrival’: The Most Intelligent Alien Invasion Movie Ever

Be sure to go see 'Arrival' in theaters on November 11th, 2016.

10.31.16
Arrival hits theaters next week, but we got an exclusive clip to give you a glimpse at what’s in store in this sci-fi thriller.

The movie takes place in a field in Middle America and all over the world, as 12 different pods show up out of nowhere. As the authorities from each nation try to figure out what these UFOs want, they must all work together to save the world. That’s when linguistics professor Louise Banks, played by Amy Adams, leads an elite team of investigators that must learn to communicate with these beings before the world leaders decide to attack.

In this clip, Louise has to buy more time to talk to the aliens, so she gives a clever story about kangaroos and how we totally got things wrong. Check it out and be sure to go see Arrival in theaters on November 11th, 2016.

