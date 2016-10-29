La La Anthony Opened Up Her Beautiful Home For ‘The Coveteur’

It’s really no surprise the La La Anthony would have sickening inventory of clothing and shoes. The multi-talented former MTV television host has evolved beautifully through the years. Her style has changed with the times and her three closets (#goals) reflects this.

In a recent feature for The Coveteur, the 37-year-old talks about her fashion evolution and how she’s progressed in the entertainment business. She also shows off her small village of Hermes Birkin bags and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

A couple gems from the interview are below.

On her favorite fashion items: “I was always into shoes, that’s always been my thing, even during the TRL days. Whether it’s heels or boots, or sneakers, because we would always go outside a lot.”

On her humble beginning: “I started as an intern at a radio station. I’m such a big advocate of getting in on the ground level of what you want to do and learning everything you can. I feel like internship programs aren’t as popular because people don’t want to work for free, but interning is the first step in saying, ‘Is that what I want to do?’, understanding what it takes, learning the ropes.”

On her must-haves for food, beauty and fashion: “I can’t live without Nestle Crunch chocolate. I’m obsessed. I can’t live without a black leather coat, and a pair of combat boots. I can’t live without Neutrogena makeup wipes, I use those to wipe off my makeup all the time. And I can’t live without hand sanitizer, I’m a stickler for that.”

On diversity in fashion: “I definitely see a difference in [fashion becoming more diverse]. We still have a way to go, but whether it’s curvier women, or women who look more like the everyday girl, I’m seeing a lot more diversity. It’s nice to see women of all skin tones, all shapes and sizes modeling, because that’s what the world looks like. Everyone’s not a size zero, or a size two, and if you want to cater to the world, you have to show diversity in skin color, and size, and everything. It makes me excited when I see that.”

Read the full interview and see her closets by going here.

La La Anthony Opened Up Her Beautiful Home For 'The Coveteur'

Written By: Danielle Clark Posted October 29, 2016

