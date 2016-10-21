Eighteen-year-old Gregory Holt’s after party joyride turned into a fatal crime scene.

The Florida teen has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last month involving a stolen BMW from a rental Airbnb. After being taken into custody September 30 on a charge of grand theft auto for allegedly stealing the luxury vehicle, Holt now faces additional charges in the death of 39-year-old Charlie Ruiz, who suffered fatal injuries when the BMW Holt was driving collided with his vehicle, Daily Mail reports.

Police docs say that Holt, a globally ranked skateboarder, took the gray BMW 535 for a joyride in Coral Springs on September 25th at around 1:20 a.m. after celebrating his birthday. Holt was driving down State Road 7 when he lost control on a turn, crossed over a raised median and smashed into Ruiz’s westbound white 2014 Mitsubishi SUV. Both vehicles flipped over several times after impact. Ruiz was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Thursday, Holt, who has been out on $1,000 bond, was charged with additional criminal counts of vehicular homicide, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

SMH: Florida Teen Kills A Man While Texting And Driving In A Stolen BMW was originally published on globalgrind.com