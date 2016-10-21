When someone runs out of money, they sell their furniture, or even their clothes to make a little cash. This young lady has lost everything so now she is selling her virginity.

This is Katherine Stone offering up her pristine box at the Bunny Ranch in Vegas. We think her innocence is long gone, but Lisa Ling caught up to the hooker to ask some questions. Turns out, Katherine was selling her purity because of her family’s house burning down and them having no insurance or means of getting into a new spot. The family had to stay in the torched house.

Courtesy of Bossip Follow Sam Sylk @Samsylk

20 yr old selling her Virginity was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: Sam Sylk Posted October 21, 2016

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: