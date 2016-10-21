CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Beyonce Green Tea dress sparks College Trend

0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce Arizona Tea

 

Beyonce‘s green tea-inspired dress sparked a new fashion trend that is catching fire on college campuses everywhere.

Students are dressing like Arizona Tea cans and posting images of their Arizona Tea-inspired gear on Instagram.com and Twitter.com.

Sandrarose.com spoke with one young man who told me he got the idea for his outfit from Beyonce, who was recently pictured wearing an Arizona Green Tea dress.

What do you think of the new trend?

Read more

Follow Sam @samsylk

 

Beyonce Green Tea dress sparks College Trend was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle, Drake, J. Cole and More on…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
NBA2K20 Soundtrack Features Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Sweden’s Prime Minister Still Hasn’t Agreed To Release…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close