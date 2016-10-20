Tears! Family Receives Letter 14 Years After Their Son Was Shot & Killed

Nineteen-year-old Aaron Vickers was killed in a drive-by shooting 14 years ago in Compton. However, his family recently got an unexpected pleasant surprise in regards to his death.

Over a decade after the Stockton High School student was murdered, a long-lost letter he’d written made its way back to the family. Two years before his 2002 death, the high school junior was asked to write a letter to his future self by his teacher, Daryl Hutchins, who promised to mail it back to him in ten years, just as he promised for all of the other students given the assignment.

But after the ten-year mark, Hutchins discovered that his former student had been killed. He then tracked down Vickers’ sister, Tyra Vickers-Kearney, on Facebook and promised to send her the letter. Tyra told reporters, “The days waiting for the letter, the anticipation was so high. We were wondering, what did the letter say? You know, I hope it’s not like a one-liner.”

Mother Deanetta Vickers said of the letter, “I’ve never felt his presence like that in the past 14 years, but I felt like he was sitting right next to the side of me as [Tyra] was reading this letter.”

In the letter, he mentioned, “In ten years, we’ll probably have a black vice president. Or maybe a woman would run for president.”

Aaron Vickers’ murderer has never been caught. He leaves behind a 13-year-old son.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Facebook

