Azealia Banks Gets Into a Fight with Russell Crowe

UPDATE 1:55 pm EST: Banks released a statement about the incident through her rep, who said she was “tremendously distraught and disheartened” by everything that happened. He also promised she would speak out on the incident once she had “time to process the brutality and abuse she was unjustly subject to.”

According to an article from TMZ, she filed a battery report against Crowe on Sunday after he refused to apologize to her for the incident. He maintains that he did nothing wrong and that an apology from him is unnecessary.

See below for original story.

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe were reportedly involved in an altercation in his hotel room in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday night. According to reports from TMZ and Daily Mail, Banks was a guest in Crowe’s hotel suite thanks to RZA, with whom she recently signed a record deal. From there, stories differ as to exactly what went down.

Azealia leveled some serious claims at Crowe in a now-deleted Facebook post. “I went to a party at Russell Crowe’s suite, at which he called me a nigger, choked me, threw me out, and spat on me,” she wrote. “The men in the room allowed it to happen. I feel terrible today.”

But both publications indicate Azealia was the aggressor during the incident. Sources told TMZ that she started trouble by laughing at Crowe’s music selection and calling the group “boring white men.” After one guest confronted her about her behavior, reports claim she went on a violent tirade and said, “You would love it if I broke my glass, stabbed you guys in the throat, and blood would squirt everywhere like some real Tarantino shit.”

