Michael Ealy is joining the cast of “Being Mary Jane” for its fourth season and is slated to appear opposite Gabrielle Union in a lead role.

Ealy will be playing the character of Justin Talbot, the new producer of Great Day USA as well as the man who got Mary Jane Paul fired from CNN. (See The Grio here for the rest of the story)

Written By: BridgetEE Posted October 10, 2016

