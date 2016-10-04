CLOSE
Features
Home

Toni Braxton Hospitalized Birdman Rushes to Her Side

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jazz In the Garden

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

Toni is now in an L.A. area hospital. She was initially checked out by a doctor in Atlanta, but we’re told she flew to L.A. late last week and was admitted for treatment.

A rep confirms Toni was getting treated for lupus, but says she’s doing better now, and she’s hoping to start rehearsals soon for an upcoming tour.Toni Braxton was laid up in a hospital and in serious condition stemming from her battle with lupus … TMZ has learned.

We’re told Toni’s been hospitalized for 4 days. It’s unclear if she checked herself in or if she was transported by ambulance. When Birdman got the news, we’re told he hopped on a jet from New York — where he was on the road with Jacquees — to be with her.

Toni and Birdman started dating seriously earlier this year.

She went public with her lupus diagnosis in 2010.

http://www.tmz.com/2016/10/03/toni-braxton-hospitalized-birdman/

Toni Braxton Hospitalized Birdman Rushes to Her Side was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Toni Braxton Hospitalized Birdman Rushes to Her Side

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 23 hours ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close