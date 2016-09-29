CLOSE
Jay Z Inks Major New TV & Film Deal

Major bag alert.

Jay Z is taking his talents to television.

The music mogul has signed a first-look deal with the Weinstein Company, which will give them the first rights to produce any of Jay’s television and film projects. According to reports, there are currently projects in development that fall under the new two-year deal.

Hov released a statement: “I’m excited to tell stories from real-life prophets, whom through their struggles have changed the world for the better, and others whose stories are filled with fantasy and delight. Harvey and David are visionaries both of whom have done this time and time again. I’m already passionate about what we currently have in the pipeline and I’m looking forward to discovering others.”

Jay already has his hands in upcoming television endeavors. Earlier this week, it was reported that he and Will Smith would be co-producing a forthcoming HBO miniseries about Emmett Till.

