CLOSE
Real Talk with Ms. Ebony J
HomeReal Talk With Ms. Ebony J

Serena Williams Writes Open Letter Fearing For Her 18-Year-Old Nephew!

0 reads
Leave a comment

The relationship between African-Americans and law enforcement is becoming more toxic for our nation. The Harsh reality is many black men and women fear they’ll be shot and killed by police simply for being black.

35-year-old Serena Williams took to Facebook Tuesday (Sept. 27) to share a emotion many African-American women with African-American husbands, sons, brothers experience every time they leave their home.

Although the 22-time Grand Slam champion has fame and is wealthy she still encompass the same fears as any African American.

What are your thoughts of her post?

Like the wiz on Facebook: 101.1 Wiz Nation and Follow us on Twitter & Instagram:@WizNationCincy

Online Blogger and Producer

Ms. Ebony J “The Host That Does The Most”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 23 hours ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close