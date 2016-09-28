Serena Williams Writes Open Letter Fearing For Her 18-Year-Old Nephew!

The relationship between African-Americans and law enforcement is becoming more toxic for our nation. The Harsh reality is many black men and women fear they’ll be shot and killed by police simply for being black.

35-year-old Serena Williams took to Facebook Tuesday (Sept. 27) to share a emotion many African-American women with African-American husbands, sons, brothers experience every time they leave their home.

Although the 22-time Grand Slam champion has fame and is wealthy she still encompass the same fears as any African American.

What are your thoughts of her post?

Online Blogger and Producer

Ms. Ebony J “The Host That Does The Most”

