Colin Kaepernick’s Jersey Used as a Welcome Mat at a Restaurant

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A picture of  San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s jersey being taped to a local restaurant’s floor is causing a stir online.

**Some of the language used in the post below may be considered offensive**

Virginia Beach resident James Perry said he walked into Krossroads Rock and Country Bar in the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center Thursday and saw the jersey at the front entrance.

“What went through my mind was like ‘Wow, is this real or is it a joke?’ How would you feel if someone taped a police officer’s uniform down?” Perry asked.

Saturday, he took to social media posting this status:

Perry’s post was shared more than 3,000 times in 24 hours.

He’s asking people to boycott the bar.

Colin Kaepernick’s Jersey Used as a Welcome Mat at a Restaurant was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

