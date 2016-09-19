Lady B’s Entertainment Buzz: Obama’s College Days Coming To Neflix & More

Barack Obama’s College Days Is Coming To Neflix

Netflix has a new biopic on President Obama as a young college student in the works.

The film will be titled Barry set in 1981, when a 20-year-old Barack Obama moves to New York City after transferring to Columbia University. Authentic to the nature of college life in the ’80s, “the film is rooted in the murky, drifting, sleep-late-and-get-stoned-and-do-whatever nature of college life that the movies almost never get right,” Netflix acquired the highly-praised film for upwards of $4.5 million.

Obama Addresses The Congressional Black Caucus

“If I hear anybody saying their vote does not matter, that it doesn’t matter who we elect, read up on your history. It matters. We’ve got to get people to vote,” Obama said to the CBC. “I will consider it a personal insult—an insult to my legacy—if this community lets down its guard and fails to activate itself in this election. You want to give me a good sendoff? Go vote.” -Obama

2016 Emmy Awards Recap

Congrats to Courtney B Vance for his role as Johnnie Cochran on The People vs OJ Simpson and Regina King for her role on American Crime

