Lady B’s Entertainment Buzz: Obama’s College Days Coming To Neflix & More

Barack Obama’s College Days Is Coming To Neflix
Netflix has a new biopic on President Obama as a young college student in the works.
Obama Addresses The Congressional Black Caucus
“If I hear anybody saying their vote does not matter, that it doesn’t matter who we elect, read up on your history. It matters. We’ve got to get people to vote,” Obama said to the CBC. “I will consider it a personal insult—an insult to my legacy—if this community lets down its guard and fails to activate itself in this election. You want to give me a good sendoff? Go vote.” -Obama
2016 Emmy Awards Recap
Congrats to Courtney B Vance for his role as Johnnie Cochran on The People vs OJ Simpson and Regina King for her role on American Crime
