20 Of Tupac’s Most Defining Moments On The Anniversary Of His Death

Today we remember the late, great Tupac Amaru Shakur, 20 years after his tragic death that shook the entire world. His impact is undeniable, his legacy lives on, and he will forever be cherished by millions of people who were impacted one way or another from Pac. Just ask Allen Iverson, who paid homage to Tupac during his Hall Of Fame speech.

TUPAC DEFINING MOMENTS

June 16, 1971

Tupac Amaru Shakur is born in NYC to Afeni Shakur, a member of the Black Panther Party who was pregnant with him while in jail on bombing charges. Tupac Amaru comes from the Incas meaning “shining serpent” and Shakur is Arabic meaning “thankful to God.”

1986

Tupac’s family moves to Baltimore where Tupac enrolled in the Baltimore School for the Arts. This is where Tupac would write his first rap under the name MC New York.

He met long time friend Jada Pinkett while attending school. He studied poetry, jazz, acting and ballet at the Baltimore School for the Arts. He was a talented rapper who won many competitions while in school.

When he was 13, he played Travis Younger in A Raisin in the Sun, which was performed at the Apollo Theater in Harlem to raise funds for Jessie Jackson’s presidential campaign.

1988

June: Tupac’s family moves to Marin City, CA. Shortly after, Tupac moves in with a neighbor and starts dabbling in selling drugs (with little success).

August: Mutulu Shakur, Tupac’s stepfather, is sentenced to 60 years in prison for his involvement in a 1981 armored-car robbery.

1990

Tupac joins Digital Underground as a roadie/dancer/rapper. He performed with the band for the soundtrack of the movie Nothing but Trouble and also appeared in the film in 1991.

1991

Releases “2Pacalypse Now” which spawned the successful singles “Trapped” and “Brenda’s Got A Baby.“

1992

Shakur appeared in the Ernest Dickerson film “Juice.”

1993

Appeared in John Singleton’s release Poetic Justice with Janet Jackson. Controversy arose when Janet didn’t want to do the movie unless Pac took an AIDS test.

1994

Release of “Thug Life“ with his group The Outlaw Immortals.

Appeared in “Above The Rim”.

Pac read for the part of “Bubba” in Forest Gump.

Shakur’s New York sex assault trial opens.

Tupac Shakur is shot during apparent robbery attempt outside a Quad music studio in New York.

One day after being shot, Shakur is convicted of sexually abusing a woman he had invited to his hotel room. He is acquitted of sodomy and weapons charges.

1995

Sentenced in New York to 4 1/2 years in prison for sex abuse.

Death Row CEO Suge Knight posts 1.4 million bond for Tupac’s release. Tupac then signs with Death Row.

Release of “Me Against The World,” a multi-million-selling album, was released while he was imprisoned. It became one of his most successful albums. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and is regarded as the magnum opus of his career. It went on to become double Platinum in the U.S.

Shakur married longtime girlfriend, Keisha Morris.

1996

Shakur’s fourth solo album, All Eyez On Me debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s album chart, goes on to sell around 5 million copies!

Starred in “Gang Related” and “gridlock’d” with Tim Roth.

Tupac was casted in the movies Cool Runnings, Higher Learning, and How To Be A Player before his untimely death.

He completed The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory in seven days, which had the hit singles Hail Mary, Toss It Up and 2 live and die in LA.

September 7, 1996: After leaving the Mike Tyson-Bruce Seldon fight in Las Vegas in Suge Knight’s car. Tupac is shot four times in the chest by an assailant in a White Cadillac. Shakur rushed to University Medical Center, where he undergoes surgery, including the removal of his right lung.

September 13, 1996: After six days in critical condition, Tupac Amaru Shakur is pronounced dead at 4:03 p.m. His Body was cremated. He was 25 years of age.