CLOSE
National
Home

Sorry Shaq, Kaepernick Has Always Been Woke

0 reads
Leave a comment
Shaquille O'Neal

Source: Jason LaVeris / Contributor / Getty

Add one more name to the list of Colin Kaepernick critics.

Shaquille O’Neal lent his voice to the growing group of Kaepernick naysayers during a Fox News segment on Wednesday morning.

“I don’t know Colin, but again, to each his own. I don’t really have a say on it, but I would never do that. My father was a military man, and you know, he protected this country. Uncles are in law enforcement, you know, they go out and work hard every day,” he said.

Sigh. I thought we were done with this narrative of tying Kaepernick’s protest against the National Anthem to disrespecting the military. As he has said time and time again, Kaepernick is taking a stand against the historic mistreatment of people of color in this country. That’s it. Point blank, period.

And, in an effort to show solidarity with veterans and active military members, Kaepernick opted to take a knee instead of sitting, so what are you really saying, Shaq?

The former NBA player tried to shoot a three-pointer, but missed when he raised questions about Kaepernick’s timing: “My question is, how come you didn’t do it last year? Or how come you didn’t do it when you first entered the NFL?” 

Really, Shaq? Kaepernick has been woke. See exhibits A, B, and C below:

The dates on the above posts go back to almost a year ago. And even if Kaepernick didn’t have pro-Black posts on social media, does this make him less qualified to speak on the mistreatment of Black people, especially as a Black man?

Shaq, you tried it. Please don’t try again.

SOURCE: Fox Sports, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

SEE ALSO:

Colin Kaepernick: The Patriot

Colin Kaepernick’s Critics Fail To Address Reasons For Protest

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of Fox Sports and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Getty Images and NewsOne

Second through Fourth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and NewsOne

Video Courtesy of YouTube and NewsOne

Sorry Shaq, Kaepernick Has Always Been Woke was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Colin Kaepernick , Shaquille O'Neal

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 23 hours ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close