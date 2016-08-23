Ariana Grande Has A New Rapper Boo

Ariana Grande has no problem moving on to the next after public break ups—even if her new man has the same occupation as her ex.

According to rumors making the rounds on the internet, the “Dangerous Woman” has been getting cozy with Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller were spotted kissing. This means that they are most likely to be dating!💛 pic.twitter.com/sEY5lZQAZO — Ariana Grande Update (@arianatortoday_) August 23, 2016

The pair were spotted making out at Katsu-Ya in Encino Sunday night, including kissing and giggling throughout the meal. A witness revealed that at one point Ariana was even lying on his lap.

Although Mac has downplayed their relationship in interviews, referring to Ariana as just a “homie,” sources say that they are definitely dating. As you may recall, Mac Miller and Ariana Grande locked lips when he played her boyfriend in her “The Way” music video, just before she got with Big Sean.

Seems there’s sure to be more PDA coming to a social media outlet soon.

Source: TMZ|PHOTOCREDIT: Getty

