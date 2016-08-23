CLOSE
Ariana Grande Has A New Rapper Boo

You won't believe who it is.

102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango 2016 - Show

Ariana Grande has no problem moving on to the next after public break ups—even if her new man has the same occupation as her ex.

According to rumors making the rounds on the internet, the “Dangerous Woman” has been getting cozy with Mac Miller.

The pair were spotted making out at Katsu-Ya in Encino Sunday night, including kissing and giggling throughout the meal. A witness revealed that at one point Ariana was even lying on his lap.

Although Mac has downplayed their relationship in interviews, referring to Ariana as just a “homie,” sources say that they are definitely dating. As you may recall, Mac Miller and Ariana Grande locked lips when he played her boyfriend in her “The Way” music video, just before she got with Big Sean.

Seems there’s sure to be more PDA coming to a social media outlet soon.

Source: TMZ|PHOTOCREDIT: Getty 

Ariana Grande and Big Sean attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Ariana Grande Has A New Rapper Boo was originally published on globalgrind.com

ariana grande , Big Sean , Couple , dating , Mac Miller

