Angela Davis Biopic In Development

Hollywood has always had a deep fascination with film biographies of real people, more commonly known as the biopic, these films are often met with critical praise and showered with lots of nominations and awards during award season. Well a new biopic was just announced about the incredible life of the empowering Angela Davis, and if it’s done the right way…it could be a major film milestone.

You certainly know the basics of who Angela Davis is (or at least you should), but a new biopic is currently in development that will bring her inspiring story to the big screen to educate and entertain those young and old, as well as bring in audiences who are unfamiliar with her.

Variety has all of the exclusive details of the just-announced film version of Angela Davis’ life, from the production studio that has acquired it to just how much Davis will be involved in the film.

Their report states:

Codeblack Films has acquired the movie rights to “Angela Davis: An Autobiography” with plans to develop and produce an authorized Angela Davis biopic film, Variety has learned exclusively.

The untitled film will be produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi, whose credits include “Fruitvale Station” and “Dope.” Sidra Smith, a producer on the 2012 documentary “Free Angela and All Political Prisoners,” and Codeblack Enterprises CEO Jeff Clanagan will also serve as producers on the project.

The 72-year-old Davis has been a prominent activist and radical beginning in the 1960s as a leader of the Civil Rights Movement. She will serve as executive producer along with her niece Eisa Davis, who is also writing the script.

The timing of this film couldn’t be any better or any more relevant. With all of the racial tension going on the country right now, seeing her life story played out onscreen could not only educate and inspire the uninformed, but also offer a nostalgic feeling of pride to those who lived through her bravery and accomplishments. Just let us know where to purchase tickets when it comes out!

Angela Davis Biopic In Development was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

