What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Nicki Minaj’s Brother Offered A Plea Deal In Sexual Assault Case, & More

New updates have come to surface concerning the case of Nicki Minaj‘s brother and his involvement in a rape incident.

It was reported last year that Nicki’s brother Jelani Maraj had been charged for raping a 12-year-old. Now, it’s been confirmed that his DNA matches the semen found on the child’s clothes. Jelani could be facing a maximum of 15 years in prison. Read more details about the case here.

Mila Kunis is already thinking about having a third child, while still pregnant with her second.

The Bad Moms actress spoke to Ryan Seacrest about motherhood and said, “I’ve always said this, I think you know when your family is complete. After we had Wyatt, the second that I gave birth, I was like, ‘I know that we need to have another baby,’” she said. “We both knew it, we just felt it.”

She continued, “And so I always say after the second one, we’ll know if we need to have another one. I really do believe you know when your family is complete.” Congratulations to Mila’s expanding family!

Cashmere cat with Malia Obama today lmao pic.twitter.com/seupJdkqQb — lexi (@lexidubb) July 29, 2016

https://twitter.com/alexanderlao/status/758837093959213057/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Malia Obama is like any normal teenager.

The 18-year-old high school grad was spotted turning up with her pals down at Lollapalooza in her hometown of Chicago. Malia, who was accompanied by the Secret Service, enjoyed Cashmere Cat‘s set based off the short clip seen above.

Even with some of the most famous parents in the world, she deserves to let loose and have fun.

Lil Wayne Out & About Wearing A "F*ck Cash Money" Hat (Pic) https://t.co/srCDH26owM pic.twitter.com/WamrtDMlJv — Ghuganaut Ent (@GhuganautEnt) July 29, 2016

Lil Wayne has been pretty vocal about his disbandment with Cash Money, but now, it’s for real.

The New Orleans rapper was spotted wearing a “F*** Cash Money” snapback earlier yesterday. This follows a series of public appearances where he makes the crowd chant “F*** Cash Money,” and other jabs towards Birdman. Let’s hope whatever the issue is with his estranged label gets squashed soon.

