Never one to stay idle too long, former supermodel turned mogul Tyra Banks has already lined up her next project since becoming a mom. It was announced today that the NBC network has just given the greenlight to her new reality competition show focused on creating a start-up business.

Industry insider Variety has all the details about the new competition series, titled Funded, which will also feature Rod Dyrdek and Rohan Oza.

The inside scoop on the show states:

NBC has greenlit Funded, a new reality show that will feature entrepreneurs with start-up companies battling for an investment in their business.

“Rob, Tyra and Rohan offer a level of business experience and expertise that is priceless to a burgeoning entrepreneur. They are perfectly suited to be at the helm of this series as it sets out to shine a light on extraordinary start-ups, provide invaluable guidance to innovators and give financial backing to the most deserving and revolutionary ideas that will shape our future,” said Universal president Meredith Ahr.

For her role in the series (in which the winner receives $1 million dollars) and what it means to her to be able to share her vast knowledge in the business arena, Tyra Banks stated, “I have spent my life encouraging people to BYOB — Be Your Own Boss. Making everyday people’s dreams come true is what I live for. [This is] life-changing type of television power project that gets me pumped. We will enlighten and entertain audiences and encourage our viewers to attack their most outrageous goals with fierce determination.”

Tyra is certainly qualified to give business advice, considering she attended Harvard Business School and has several companies under her belt that range from fashion and beauty to movies and television. Funded does not yet have a premiere date, but we’ll keep you posted on the show’s progress.

Tyra Banks’ Reality Business Competition Show Gets Greenlight From NBC was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

