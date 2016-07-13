CLOSE
Real Talk with Ms. Ebony J
HomeReal Talk With Ms. Ebony J

Philando Castile’s Girlfriend Calls For Peace on Daytime TV! (Video)

0 reads
Leave a comment

Diamond Reynolds girlfriend of the late Philando Castile’s chatted with “Good Morning America” and “The View” about her stance on police brutality after her boyfriend was wrongfully shot and killed in front  of her and her 4-year-old daughter.

She streamed his death live on Facebook.

We’re keeping Diamond, her daughter and her family in our prayers.

Like the wiz on Facebook: 101.1 Wiz Nation and Follow us on Twitter & Instagram:@WizNationCincy

On Air Talent ( Friday 10pm-1am ) and Media Personality

Ms. Ebony J “The Host That Does The Most

Diamond Reynolds , Philando Castile’s , Philando Castile’s girlfriend

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
20 Photos Of Anderson .Paak That Will Make…
 4 hours ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 5 hours ago
03.26.19
J. Cole’s Manager Shoots Down Rumor Rapper Caught…
 7 hours ago
03.26.19
Headbaaannnd?: Soulja Boy Tells Gucci To “Suck My…”…
 7 hours ago
03.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close