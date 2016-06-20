Why Are Fans Blasting Paris Jackson for Her Father’s Day Tribute to MJ?

Paris Jackson can’t seem to win.

The music scion was harassed by fans on Sunday for not posting a tribute to her late father, Michael Jackson, on Father’s Day. The 18-year-old, however, was not having any of it, taking to Twitter to let those who criticized her know that they have no legs to stand on:

if you try to harass someone into posting online about a holiday (fathers day), ask yourself if it's any of your business. — Paris Jacksoη (@ParisJackson) June 20, 2016

She penned a follow up post letting people know that she will remember, and honor her father however she sees fit.

having 8 tattoos dedicated to someone overrules a single post about them on a stupid social media acc because of a holiday. #justmyopinion — Paris Jacksoη (@ParisJackson) June 20, 2016

Paris was only 11 years old when her father passed away and has covered her body in ink to remember him. In April, Paris got “Queen of My Heart” in her father’s handwriting, explaining, “To everyone else he was the King of Pop. To me, well, he was the king of my heart.”

She said of her body art, “Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you came from.”

