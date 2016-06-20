CLOSE
Why Are Fans Blasting Paris Jackson for Her Father’s Day Tribute to MJ?

She has a sharp message in return.

Opening Night Of Deaf West Theatre's 'Spring Awakening'

 

Paris Jackson can’t seem to win.

The music scion was harassed by fans on Sunday for not posting a tribute to her late father, Michael Jackson, on Father’s Day. The 18-year-old, however, was not having any of it, taking to Twitter to let those who criticized her know that they have no legs to stand on:

She penned a follow up post letting people know that she will remember, and honor her father however she sees fit.

Paris was only 11 years old when her father passed away and has covered her body in ink to remember him. In April, Paris got “Queen of My Heart” in her father’s handwriting, explaining, “To everyone else he was the King of Pop. To me, well, he was the king of my heart.”

She said of her body art, “Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you came from.”

Why Are Fans Blasting Paris Jackson for Her Father's Day Tribute to MJ?

