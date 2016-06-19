Lil Mama “4PM In Calabasas” Freestyle (NEW MUSIC)

Lil Mama is returning to the music scene, but to some, it’s causing a controversy.

The Harlem rapper chose Drake‘s “4PM in Calabasas” to freestyle over and brings up numerous topics, like haters in the industry and dealing with fake friends. Throughout the freestyle, a couple of lines in particular have been interpreted as subtle jabs toward Nicki Minaj.

“You ain’t got no sons, I be hearin’ you talk crazy, but you really is buns/So when you talk, talk politely. And when you tread, tread lightly/’Cause the ice gettin’ thinner Like 666, it’s gon’ be a cold winter,” raps Lil Mama. The “Sausage” rapper hasn’t confirmed whether or not she was aiming at Nicki, but the internet is already going off.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

