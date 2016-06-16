Mother Attacked at Target for Breastfeeding Her Child

A Connecticut woman recorded video of a man verbally attacking her as she publicly breastfed her child inside a Target store earlier this week.

Jessie Maher posted a video of the incident on Facebook June 13.

Maher said in the post, she was breastfeeding in the Target cafe, when a man called her “disgusting” and asked if she could “do that somewhere else.”

Maher, who lives in Canton, Conn., said she told the man it was her right to breastfeed in the store. As the verbal altercation continued, Maher said she decided to start recording the incident.

“Because I’m feeding my baby, this man is going crazy,” Maher said in the video. “I’m shaking.”

In the video, which has been viewed over six million times, Target staff and bystanders come Maher’s aid as she sobs.

One of the bystanders assures Maher that she has the right to breastfeed and calls it a “beautiful moment.”

