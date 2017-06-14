Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Eazy-E Talks About His Beef With Dr Dre [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 25 mins ago
Leave a comment


Eazy E stops by Radioactive with host Colby Colb to discuss his split with Priority Records and his issues with Dr. Dre. On the topic of Priority Records, Eazy E said, “Priority happened to be the split of the group N.W.A. because they were interfering with contractual agreements.” When asked if the label tried to split the group members up, Eazy E said yes. ”They tried to pay Dre under the table; they tried to get Ice Cube to split up.” While Eazy said that he and Ice Cube are “cool,” he is not in agreement with Dr. Dre’s new image. “He never did this stuff in his life, never. Now he’s a hardcore G from the streets, with N.W.A he never sounded…tried to be so hard.” He also goes on to discuss a possible N.W.A reunion, and new music.

 

Black Music Month , dr dre , eazy e

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Eazy-E Talks About His Beef With Dr Dre [VIDEO]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Photos
Photos