2016 BET Awards Announces Some of the Artists Paying Tribute to Prince

All eyes will be fixed on the BET Awards later this month where an epic tribute to Prince is planned. Fans will be treated to a performance by D’Angelo, The Roots, Janelle Monae, and collaborator and long-time friend to The Purple One, drummer Sheila E.

In a press release, the network said that “star-studded moments, spread throughout the show, will capture the unprecedented career and musical genius of the beloved pop icon like only BET can.” The network set the stage for themselves when they openly mocked Madonna’s Billboard Music Awards tribute back in May, tweeting then deleting the shot heard around the world:

“Yeah, we saw that. Don’t worry. We Got You.”

To their credit, BET signed up a few of the best performers possible to pay respects to Prince. D’Angelo and Roots’ de facto leader Questlove are long-time, very public fans of the famed musician, with the latter also taking part in Madonna’s Billboard tribute.

