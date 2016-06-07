CLOSE
Friends Forever: Will Smith To Be A Pallbearer At Muhammad Ali’s Funeral

Muhammad Ali Book Launch Party In Miami

Source: Gregorio Binuya / Getty

Will Smith, Lennox Lewis and six other friends/family of the late great Muhammed Ali will serve as pallbearers at his funeral this Friday, ESPN reports.

Ali and Smith formed a genuine friendship during the filming of the iconic biopic Ali, for which Smith landed an Academy Award nomination.

According to ESPN, Ali died from septic shock due to unspecified natural causes. Following Ali’s passing on June 3rd, Smith posted a touching tribute on his Facebook page.

Other pallbearers include: Ali’s cousin John Grady, Ali’s nephew Ibn Ali, his former brother-in-law Komawi Ali, Jerry Ellis his first cousin, Jan Wadell, and family friend John Ramsey.

Former President Bill Clinton, Billy Crystal and Bryant Gumbel are set to give eulogies at Ali’s funeral

Ali’s funeral will be a public ceremony held at the KFC Yum! Center followed by a private burial. 15,000 tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Muhammad Ali’s Children Reveal Final Moments With Father + Funeral Details

President Obama Calls Muhammad Ali ‘The Greatest. Period.’

Goodbye, Legend: Celebrities React to Muhammad Ali’s Death

 

