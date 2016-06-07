CLOSE
Bobby Brown Reveals The First Time He Walked In On Whitney Houston Snorting Coke

You'll never believe when it happened.

1993 Billboard Music Awards

Bobby Brown recently sat down with Robin Roberts for a tell-all interview to air on 20/20, and opened up about everything from pulling the plug on Bobbi Kristina, to why he wasn’t a good enough parent. 

In the most recent sneak peek, the R&B singer – who is promoting his book Every Little Step – was asked about the first time he saw Whitney Houston do drugs.

Bobby reveals it was on his wedding day. He broke tradition by seeing her before the ceremony and discovered the late singer “hunched over a bureau snorting a line of coke.”

“She wasn’t that,” an emotional Brown told Roberts. “The drugs wasn’t her. She did drugs but drugs didn’t do her. She knew how to handle herself. It only made me love and want to protect her more.”

Brown refutes the long-standing rumors that he got Whitney into drugs.

“It wasn’t me who started her,” Brown says. “I take my part and I take it hard for me even being a part of it, but we all have our own minds and some of us are stronger than others.”

Whitney, 48, was found unresponsive in a bathtub back in 2012. Her daughter Bobbi Kristina died in a similar manner last year.

The full interview with Bobby Brown airs tonight on 20/20 on ABC at 10 p.m.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | VIDEO SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bobby Brown Reveals The First Time He Walked In On Whitney Houston Snorting Coke was originally published on globalgrind.com

20/20 , bobby brown , drugs , Robin Roberts , whitney houston

