Fantasia Visits Fan in Hospital During Her Stop in Cleveland

FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Former ‘American Idol’ winner Fantasia Barrino says her weekend in Cleveland was a special one.

Barrino and singer Anthony Hamilton played Playhouse Square’s State Theater on Saturday, but it wasn’t the show that made it special, according to one of her Instagram posts.

“Tonight’s show in Cleveland was so special to me,” she wrote in the post. “I was able to bless someone who was supposed to come but ended up back in the hospital. God bless you sister and keep fighting.”

The video shows Barrino sharing a long embrace with the woman, who appears utterly surprised sitting in her hospital bed.

