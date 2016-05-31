Makanzee Oldham, 2-Year-Old Detroit Girl, Dies Days After Gun Battle

A two-year-old Detroit girl lost her life in a gun battle that began over spilled juice. Makanzee Oldham was hit by a stray bullet while she sat in a car with her father on May 24. She succumbed after spending days on life support, reports the Detroit Free Press.

Authorities say Antoine Smelley, 32, was inside a home on Fairmont Drive when he allegedly got into a heated exchange with a woman.

2-year-old Makanzee Oldham died Sunday. She was shot Wednesday. 30-year-old Cleveland Smelley charged with murder. pic.twitter.com/0Wd1wHP4LM — Tell Us Detroit (@TellUsDetroit) May 29, 2016

“He poured juice over the head of a woman who was getting ready to leave the house to go to a prom,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office said in a statement, according to MLive.

Soon after, Cleveland Smelley, 20, and Deonta Bennett, 21, entered the house and started arguing with others, police say. The fight escalated and moved outside, where allegedly Deonta Bennett handed Cleveland Smelley the gun. He fired the shot that hit Makanzee, an innocent bystander.

All three men were charged with eight counts of assault with intent to murder and arraigned on May 28. Prosecutors say the charges will be amended to account for Makanzee’s death.

Bennett and Cleveland Smelley also face felony firearms charges, while Antoine Smelley was hit with two counts of felony assault and a firearm offense, writes the New York Daily News.

Authorities have not confirmed if Cleveland Smelley and Antoine Smelley are related, but did confirm that Cleveland Smelley is an acquaintance of Makanzee’s father.

Written By: Charise Frazier Posted May 31, 2016

