Maino Breaks His Silence After Deadly Shooting At Irving Plaza

We are finding out even more information about the deadly shooting that took place last night (May 25) during a T.I. concert at Irving Plaza in NYC. Rapper B$B Banga (aka Ronald McPhatter) was shot in the stomach and pronounced dead later that evening.

Early reports claimed the shooting stemmed from a beef between Maino and Troy Ave, but the “Hustle Hard” rapper issued a statement clearing up the confusion:

First and foremost my deepest condolences to the family & friends of Ronald Mcphatter who was tragically killed last night. Despite having to cope with more senseless violence. I woke up to the usual FALSE and ridiculous lies being circulated by irresponsible members of the media. What transpired was absolutely NOT the result of MYSELF or ANYBODY IN MY CAMP , ENTOURAGE, TRAVELING PARTY or ORGANIZATION IN ANY WAY SHAPE OR FORM. We entered the venue respectfully as always and exited in shocked like all other concertgoers.

For the last 5 years Troy Ave, his team and I have had a great working relationship. Not only have we performed and done several songs together but we’ve had many personal conversations about life our goals and efforts as musicians. Despite media reports to the contrary, there are No “ongoing beefs” or “entourage issues.” It always has been and always will be good relations between myself AND MY TEAM and @TroyAve @Hovain @YoungLitoBsB and the BSB crew. Our deepest sympathies again to family of Ronald McPhatter and a speedy recovery to Troy Ave. The movement will not be stopped. #BROOKLYNUNITED #HEARDYOU

Meanwhile, the NY Daily News is reporting that Troy Ave has been arrested and allegedly shot himself in the leg. Read more about that here.

SOURCE: IFWT | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

