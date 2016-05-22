CLOSE
Tamar Braxton Allegedly Is Being Fired From “The Real”

WE TV Series 'Braxton Family Values' - Reunion Special Taping

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The blogs are all a buzz that singer and the visionary behind “Braxton Family Values”, Tamar Braxton, is being fired from talk show “The Real”.

It was reported first on B. Scotts website:

A very reliable source confirms to B. Scott exclusively:

Tamar Braxton just got fired from ‘The Real.’ She wasn’t reading too well with the audience and sales people didn’t find her to be a good fit with advertisers. She was also too difficult dealing with production.

Then Tamar took to her own social media to say this:

Keep following for us more on this drama

Tamar Braxton Allegedly Is Being Fired From “The Real” was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

