Tamar Braxton Allegedly Is Being Fired From “The Real”

The blogs are all a buzz that singer and the visionary behind “Braxton Family Values”, Tamar Braxton, is being fired from talk show “The Real”.

It was reported first on B. Scotts website:

A very reliable source confirms to B. Scott exclusively: Tamar Braxton just got fired from ‘The Real.’ She wasn’t reading too well with the audience and sales people didn’t find her to be a good fit with advertisers. She was also too difficult dealing with production.

Then Tamar took to her own social media to say this:

Posted May 22, 2016

