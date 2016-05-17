CLOSE
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Take Over Miami Beach, Chyna Buys Mom A New Car

The model/entrepreneur copped her mom a fully loaded Nissan.

What did you do this weekend?

Well, our favorite new couple – Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna – spent the past few days chilling and relaxing in Miami, Florida.

The mother-to-be and soon-to-be Kardashian took in the sun down south and enjoyed Rob’s company while having some lunch at the Rustic Inn Crabhouse in MIA.

The best part of the trip was the fact that Chyna bought her mother a brand new car. Mom Tokyo Toni isn’t into all the glitz and glamour, so the model/entrepreneur copped her mom a fully loaded Nissan.

“It makes me so Happy that I was able to do this for her! LOVE YOU MOM!!,” she captioned her Instagram of the moment.

Rob and Chyna will be together again on Memorial Day Weekend in Vegas because they’re hosting the Sky Beach Club party on May 28.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram 

