This Video Of Jay Z Dancing With Blue Ivy Will Melt Your Heart

The caption says, "Don't worry guys Jay Z and Beyonce are doing just fine."

2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

In our minds, Jay Z is a smooth former hustler turned businessman, turned business.

And while we know his past, we don’t know much about his present. How is Hov as a father? We get small glimpses of him and his daughter Blue Ivy together, and when we do, it’s always a big deal.

While Beyoncé was on stage performing during the Formation World Tour, Jay was in full daddy mode, dancing with his daughter Blue while mommy performed “End Of Time” on stage. A fan caught footage of the sweet moment from backstage at Bey’s Tampa show and leaked it online.

The caption says, “Don’t worry guys Jay Z and Beyonce are doing just fine.”

Another reason why Beyoncé’s Lemonade album is not necessarily autobiographical.

Photos
