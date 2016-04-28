Beyonce Gets A Beautiful Pre-Concert Kiss From Her Daughter Blue Ivy

Beyonce‘s family life is better than ever.

Her husband Jay Z is unbothered by everyone’s obsession with finding out who the hell Becky is, and her relationship with her daughter is closer than ever.

As Beyonce got ready to kick off her Formation World Tour – during which she performed a tribute to Prince and dedicated “Halo” to Jay Z – she got a sweet kiss from her beautiful daughter Blue Ivy Carter that was captured and shared on Instagram.

While mommy got in a little daughter time, Jay Z chopped it up with DJ Khaled, who went all out for his opening night performance on the Formation Tour.

DJ Lenny S said they knew they had to bring their A-Game:

“Me and brother Khaled sat, brainstormed and said fuck it, let’s call everybody up. Lol. So… Special Thanks to Rick Ross, YO Gotti, 2 Chainz, Kent Jones, Trick Daddy, Weezy and Future Hendrix. Y’all helped make Day 1 epic.”

Formation’s first night surely did not disappoint.

