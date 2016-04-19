Waka Flocka Flame Gets Mistaken for NFL’s Richard Sherman [video]

Is Waka Flocka Flame Richard Sherman’s doppelgänger? That might be the case, when you check out the video above.

While on a flight, last weekend, a passenger next to the rapper confused him with NFL defensive back, Richard Sherman.

If you watch the video above, Waka was unfazed and went along with it.

Do you think they look the same?

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @wiznationcincy

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @wiznationcincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZ NATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE