CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Waka Flocka Flame Gets Mistaken for NFL’s Richard Sherman [video]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Is Waka Flocka Flame Richard Sherman’s doppelgänger? That might be the case, when you check out the video above.

While on a flight, last weekend, a passenger next to the rapper confused him with NFL defensive back, Richard Sherman.

If you watch the video above, Waka was unfazed and went along with it.

Do you think they look the same?

Waka Flocka

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

Source: Otto Greule Jr / Getty

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @wiznationcincy

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @wiznationcincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZ NATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

Richard Sherman , Wake Flocka Flame

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 1 day ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close