Young Thug Feat. Meek Mill “Digits” (NEW MUSIC)

Young Thug keeps the momentum going with a new single off of his latest mixtape Slime Season 3.

One week after dropping the project, Thugger decides to release the official version of “Digits,” featuring Meek Mill. Both rappers tell a story about money, life and death. “Digits” was produced by London On Da Track.

“We ran up them digits we ran up the money,” chants Young Thug on the hook. Meek’s feature on the track raises some questions, given his current house arrest status blocks his ability to record & release any new music. He did, however, recently filed to have the music restriction lifted.

Listen to the track below and let us know your thoughts.

Posted April 3, 2016

