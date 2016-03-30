Lamar Odom went to church with his wife Khloe Kardashian on Easter, but it seems like he made a questionable pit stop beforehand.
TMZ reports that before connecting with the Kocktails With Khloe host, he was drinking at an Irish bar early Easter morning … and they have the photos to prove it.
The website spoke with multiple staffers at the Johnny O’Brien pub in Sherman Oaks, CA. They say the ball player – who overdosed at a Nevada brothel and suffered multiple strokes at the end of last year – showed up with two unidentified male friends just before midnight on Saturday and stayed until around 1 AM on Sunday.
Lamar only ordered three mixed drinks, but given his substance abuse issues, he could be playing with fire.
We hope Lamar continues to improve and stay away from the dark side, because he could end up working things out with Koko.
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
1. The Odom/Kardashian/Jenner crewSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Former Laker star Magic Johnson chatted with LOSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Pre-Khloe and Pre- Hank Baskett, Lamar use to party with Kendra WilkinsonSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Former brother in laws, fellow NBA playersSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. L.O and Kobe BryantSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Shaq and LamarSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. A young Lamar with Carmelo AnthonySource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Oh, Just a few lakers with the POTUSSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. Lamar and Khloe double dated with Wendy Williams and her hubby? Who knewSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. L.O and Kesha a few years backSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Lamar is a big fan of Doug E FreshSource:Getty 11 of 14
12. Kevin Jonas gave L.O a firm hand shakeSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Brother RobSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. Lamar sit beside Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, at the Espys a while backSource:Getty 14 of 14
Lamar Odom Stopped At A Bar Before Going To Church With Khloe was originally published on globalgrind.com