Lamar Odom Stopped At A Bar Before Going To Church With Khloe

Not the best place to be spotted before church...

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 27, 2016

Lamar Odom went to church with his wife Khloe Kardashian on Easter, but it seems like he made a questionable pit stop beforehand.

TMZ reports that before connecting with the Kocktails With Khloe host, he was drinking at an Irish bar early Easter morning … and they have the photos to prove it.

The website spoke with multiple staffers at the Johnny O’Brien pub in Sherman Oaks, CA. They say the ball player – who overdosed at a Nevada brothel and suffered multiple strokes at the end of last year – showed up with two unidentified male friends just before midnight on Saturday and stayed until around 1 AM on Sunday.

Lamar only ordered three mixed drinks, but given his substance abuse issues, he could be playing with fire.

We hope Lamar continues to improve and stay away from the dark side, because he could end up working things out with Koko.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Lamar Odom Stopped At A Bar Before Going To Church With Khloe was originally published on globalgrind.com

