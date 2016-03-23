Amina Buddafly Drops A Big Bombshell On “Love & Hip-Hop” Reunion Show

Last night’s Love & Hip-Hop: New York reunion show had its share of surprises and fireworks. The biggest bombshell came when Amina Buddafly revealed she was pregnant with her husband Peter Gunz‘s child – just a few months after side girl Tara Wallace had Peter’s baby.

Amina used her platform to announce that she’s having Peter’s tenth child, even though his oldest daughter already asked him to get a vasectomy.

Season six ended with news that Peter would be getting a vasectomy, at the urging of his eldest daughter Whitney, but it was unclear if the procedure has happened.

The news incited Cardi B to have a statement of her own, saying Peter is making the talented Amina Buddafly and the savvy Tara Wallace look stupid on television.

Tara recently gave birth to Peter’s ninth child while he’s still married to Amina.

Amina jumped on Instagram to give some insight into why she’s having the baby:

“There is one reason and one reason only why I got pregnant again. Actually there is no “I” in this, its “WE”! But since i am the one carrying: “I Got pregnant again because I made love to the man I love.” Now y’all can debate on why we did it until ya hair turns grey.. I feel good knowing that WE know and you just ‘think’ you know… A baby does not keep a man and being spiteful does not make you a winner! This is not a game. This is my life.

But No matter what the circumstances were and are, I now feel happy to be expecting again and even happier to know I have the best baby daddy I could ask for. @petergunz174 I love you 4ever and I will never be scared to show or say it because of people. #babyBX”

We guess Amina doesn’t care who else Peter has babies with; it works for her.

