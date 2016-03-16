Back in September 2013, Gucci Mane was arrested for possession and carrying a loaded handgun. The ATL rapper subsequently pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in May of 2014.

Guwop is currently serving his sentence at the United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, a high-security federal prison in Indiana. Although he’s been behind bars for almost two years, Gucci Mane has remained culturally relevant, having released a multitude of digital albums and mixtapes throughout his prison stint.

Now, his girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir is offering a look inside her bae’s incarceration. She posted a sweet photo of the duo embracing. Looks like Gucci has lost weight and is growing out his hair.

Meanwhile, last month, producer Mike WiLL Made-It revealed that Gucci won’t be able to host his long-awaited Ransom 2 project:

“Now I can get #RANSOM2 done how I want to,” Mike WiLL wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately the feds said no to Gucci hosting a project from jail.”

The emcee is scheduled to be released from prison sometime this fall.

SOURCE: XXL | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Gucci Mane’s Girlfriend Lets Fans See How He’s Living In Prison was originally published on globalgrind.com