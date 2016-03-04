CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Socially Decoded: Rob Kardashian’s Relationship With Blac Chyna Gets The Troll Treatment

#BlacRob is not safe from our social media trolls.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rob Kardashian is in love, and he isn’t afraid to show it off online.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has shared a couple of posts about his new relationship with Blac Chyna, even saying he would disown his family for her. You know, because their sex life is so poppin’.

There’s so much to make fun of regarding Rob’s googly eyes for his model bae, so we got Chloe from the “Word Of Mouth” Podcast and Dustin from the “Friend Zone” Podcast, as well as Mouse Jones and Global Grind’s own Brittany Lewis to troll the lovers’ social media posts. Britt even reminds Rob that no matter how much he loves Kanye, no one loves Kanye like Kanye loves himself.

Watch this week’s Socially Decoded and click here for more.

Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian's Relationships Over The Years

7 photos Launch gallery

Rob Kardashian's Relationships Over The Years

Continue reading Rob Kardashian’s Relationships Over The Years

Rob Kardashian's Relationships Over The Years

Socially Decoded: Rob Kardashian’s Relationship With Blac Chyna Gets The Troll Treatment was originally published on globalgrind.com

Blac Chyna , Rob Kardashian , socially decoded

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 1 day ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close