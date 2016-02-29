CLOSE
Extra Butter: How Would Donald Trump Handle “London Has Fallen?”

For me, 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen was a bit of a surprise. It was a lot more enjoyable than I thought and I wasn’t alone, as the movie eventually raked in $161 million at the box office.

So you know what that means…it got a sequel. London Has Fallen brings back all the major players of Olympus, including Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhartas they are attacked on a diplomatic trip to London.

The movie has everything the original had, but with bigger and more dangerous action scenes as our heroes fight against terrorist attacks following the death of Britain’s prime minister. I sat down with the stars to discuss returning back to the successful franchise, and I even had a little fun and found out what they thought Donald Trump would do in a London Has Fallen situation.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter above.

Extra Butter: How Would Donald Trump Handle “London Has Fallen?” was originally published on globalgrind.com

