Socially Decoded: Bryson Tiller’s Tweets Get Trolled

This week on Socially Decoded, we decided to troll a few tweets from R&B newcomer Bryson Tiller. The Trap S O U L singer is as prolific on social media as he is on wax.
Whether it’s moments of gratitude for being able to buy gifts for his daughter on Christmas, or letting people know he only has one account and it’s not the one that tweets sappy emotional stuff all day long, Bryson is riveting with the 140-characters.
This week, we got Cleverly Chloe and Shenae Curry from The In-House parties, Taqee and Q from the Word Of Mouth podcast, as well as Black Ink Crew‘s Walt and many more funny folks to troll ‘da fuq’ out of Bryson Tiller. Check it out above.
