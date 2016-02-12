Kanye West Drops “30 Hours” & Adds Five More Songs To “The Life Of Pablo” Album (NEW MUSIC)

Kanye West keeps trolling us, and we keep falling for it.

On the heels of putting on the most talked about show during NYFW and explaining why he called Taylor Swift and his wife a “bitch,” we still don’t have Kanye’s highly anticipated The Life Of Pablo album.

Instead, the Chicago rapper announced that today is G.O.O.D Friday, and dropped a one-off titled “30 Hours.” Also, Kanye released an updated tracklisting which features five more songs than he previously shared and he’s insisting that the album will drop later on today.

The album is being mastered and will be out today… added on a couple of tracks… pic.twitter.com/6lBxcd83N2 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

Let’s see how long it takes for Kanye to delete this song off his Soundcloud. In the meantime, take a listen below.

