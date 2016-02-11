CLOSE
Midnight Music Stream: Listen To This Kanye Mix In Honor Of The 12th Anniversary Of “College Dropout” & More

In honor of the anniversary, Pharrell and his OTHERtone co-host created a playlist of the rapper's hottest tracks.

Kanye West has officially won the title of “The King of Social Media.” After trolling us for weeks, changing the tracklist and album of his ninth studio album, the rapper finally released his official name and tracklist Wednesday. And, coincidentally he released it on the 12th anniversary of College Dropout. In honor of the anniversary, Pharrell and his OTHERtone co-host created a playlist of the rapper’s hottest tracks. Listen above. [Rap-Up]

In a photo shoot for NY Times’ lifestyle publication, T Magazine, seven of music rising stars flex their talents. Ranging from singing to rapping, the women all showed off their individuality and skill. Take a look at the shoot up top. [T Magazine]

After releasing his new album Islah, Kevin Gates debuted his new music video for his single “Pride.” Appropriately, the video features his wife and daughter Islah. Check it out up top. [Pitchfork]

Anonymous artist Leikeli47 just released a music video for her hot new track “Bitch Switch.” The video features the singer in her staple mask along with a bomb girl group. Check out the soulful singer’s video above.

 

SOURCE: Rap-UpPitchfork, T Magazine 

Midnight Music Stream: Listen To This Kanye Mix In Honor Of The 12th Anniversary Of "College Dropout" & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

