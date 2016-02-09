New York Fashion Week is just days away and already, our favorite catwalk Queens are stepping out in model off duty looks. Victoria Secret model, Chanel Iman, attended the New Era Style Lounge in the perfect athleisure outfit. She donned a crop top, fitted joggers and an oversize peacoat draped over her shoulders. Subtle jewels and nude pumps completed her stylish ensemble.

Chanel Iman’s outfit just screams effortless glamour. It’s an ideal combination of sportswear and refined winter staples. Recreate her model off duty style with three options we found online.

Look #1: Miss Selfridge coat / Kate Spade pumps

Layer a Miss Selfridge coat over an ASOS crop top and Boohoo joggers. Bring the look together with Kate Spade pumps, Chloe sunglasses, a Puneet Gupta clutch and Anastasia Beverly Hills contour kit.

Look #2: Pull&Bear coat / Christian Louboutin pumps

Team a Pull&Bear coat, Oats crop top and Topshop joggers. Finish your look with Christian Louboutin pumps, a One Kings Lane clutch, Bling Jewelry ring, Tom Ford lipstick and Indigo travel mug.

Look #3: Make Me Chic coat / Chinese Laundry pumps

Pair a Make Me Chic coat, a Revolve Clothing crop top, Marc New York by Andrew Marc joggers and Chinese Laundry pumps. Round out your look with a Zaful bag, Kendra Scott rings, Chanel lipstick and a Sephora makeup bag.

Tell us, beauties, would you rock this look? Sound off below!

DON’T MISS:

Black And Proud: How Beyoncé Used Fashion To Make A Powerful Political Statement

#NYFWNoir: Fashion Week Waves

#NYFWNoir: HARBISON’s SS16 Style Muse May Surprise You

#NYFWNoir: Chanel Iman Nails The Athleisure Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Jessica C. Andrews Posted February 8, 2016

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: